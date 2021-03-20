Tallahassee Community College softball drops pair of conference games

DOTHAN, Ala. — Tallahassee Community College’s softball team dropped a pair of games on Friday as Panhandle Conference play began with round robin action in Dothan, Alabama

The Eagles lost to Gulf Coast State College, 7-4, in their first game of the day then fell 11-3 to Chipola College in game two.

Tallahassee will play another doubleheader on Saturday beginning with a 10 a.m. tilt against Northwest Florida State College. The Eagles will face Pensacola State College at 1:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast State 7, Tallahassee 4

In game one, the Commodores broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third. Summer Johnson’s go-ahead homer put Gulf Coast State in front, 3-1, and it added another run against Tallahassee starter Emma Fowler (5-6), who exited after 2.1 innings.

Another two-run homer by Johnson in the fourth capped another three-run inning and put the Commodores in front, 7-1.

Aneyshka Aponte’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth got the Eagles within striking distance at 7-3, but they didn’t score again until the seventh when Emery Mayne doubled home Jania Davis for the final run of the game.

Davis was the only Tallahassee player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Aponte was 1-for-3 with the home run.

Chipola 11, Tallahassee 3

Tallahassee led 3-2 through four innings only to watch Chipola erupt for five runs in the fifth. The Indians added four more in the sixth for the 11-3 win.

Chipola broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the third, but Tallahassee answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Mayne’s one-out single plated MacKenzie Childs to tie the game. Maddy Walther’s double scored Davis and Mayne to put the Eagles in front, 3-1.

Nelson hit a solo homer off Mayne in the fourth to trim the Eagles’ lead in half. In the fifth, the Indians’ first five batters reached base and eventually scored. Natalie Kopicova’s two-run single put the Indians in front for good. She added a three-run homer in the sixth.

Emily Oakes (2-3), who came on for Mayne to start the fifth, was tagged with the loss.

Mayne and Davis had two hits each for Tallahassee. Walther drove in two and was 1-for-3.

