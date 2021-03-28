Tallahassee Community College softball drops doubleheader to Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Gulf Coast State College’s softball team took both games of Saturday’s doubleheader from Tallahassee Community College, winning by the scores of 10-2 and 6-2.

Tallahassee is now 11-19 overall and 1-7 in Panhandle Conference play.

In game one, Tallahassee trailed 3-0 entering the top of the third when it got on the board.

With two outs and nobody on, Jania Davis singled, stole second and scored on Aneyshka Aponte’s single to center. After Aponte advanced to second on a defensive interference call, she scored on Stacey Hudson’s double to cut the Gulf Coast State lead to 3-2.

The Commodores got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third and took a 5-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth when they plated five runs to end the game.

Emily Oakes (2-7) started and took the loss for the Eagles.

Davis, Aponte and Hudson had two hits each for Tallahassee.

In game two, it was Tallahassee who scored first and again it was Davis and Hudson who made it happen.

Davis led off the game with a single, stole second and scored on Hudson’s single.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Commodores scored two runs in their first at-bat and added three more in the second for a 5-1 lead.

Aponte led off the third with a walk and eventually scored to cut Gulf Coast State’s lead to 5-2, but the Commodores answered with a run in the bottom half.

Isanthe Rouwenhorst (1-5) took the loss for the Eagles.

Davis and Hudson had two hits each for Tallahassee.

The Eagles will host Northwest Florida State College next Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

