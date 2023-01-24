Tallahassee Community College set for round two of Panhandle Conference play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday saw a packed Eagledome as the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team beat then top ranked Chipola, a win that moved TCC from fifth in the country to third.

"It had a division I feel to it," said head coach Rick Cabrera of the crowd. "That's what happens when you win, people want to see a good product. Yes, it was a little intimidating, but it was exciting, just to see the support."

The 21-1 Eagles begin round two of Panhandle Conference play Wednesday night, and Northwest Florida State is the opponent, a team TCC beat 76 to 68 two weeks ago. A win then doesn't mean a win now, and this team knows that.

"At the end of the day, you don't try to over coach, or try to change your whole scheme, but this is a coach's league as well," said Cabrera. "You have to have good players, but you have to have good coaches for the next thing that comes about and vice versa, so we're prepared. Our kids are excited. It's another ESPN+ game, and hopefully we have that same turnout, but we'll see how it goes."

Wednesday's game against the Raiders tips at 8:00. It does stream on ESPN+, the Eagles fourth game on ESPN this season. The women take the court first at 5:30.