Tallahassee Community College officially introduces Corey Hendren to Eagles faithful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new era is officially underway over at Tallahassee Community College, as on Monday, the Eagles introduced Corey Hendren as the school's newest head men's basketball coach.

Hendren becomes the sixth head coach in the program's history, and the former associate head coach at UNC Pembroke made it clear that he is ready to get to work.

The Bill Hebrock Eagledome was the place to be as Coach Hendren met with the Eagles, and the Capital City, face-to-face for the very first time. Coach Hendren shared his vision, and a plan for success, and there were a lot of smiles inside the gym, because Coach Hendren made it known that he is pumped to be here, and he told everyone why taking this job was a no-brainer.

Corey Hendren ready to lead Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team

"It was one of those places where everyone who knows the panhandle, knows the level of competition within the league, it is also just a place like Tallahassee that has been successful," said Hendren. "To me, it's just a privilege and an honor, and I am thrilled to be able to be the head men's basketball coach, and hit the ground running."

Overall, a big day and a new era for the Eagles has officially begun.