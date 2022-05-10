Tallahassee Community College names Lees women's basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Community College announced Tuesday that Addie Lees will become the head coach of the Eagles’ women’s basketball program.

Lees will assume her role and begin working immediately.

She will be the seventh women’s basketball head coach in school history, including interim stints by Lamar Hamilton (2013) and Joe Cohen (2021-22).

“I am beyond thrilled to have Addie Lees join our staff and lead our women’s basketball program,” said Chuck Moore, Director of Athletics. “Through this extensive and thorough search, she continuously stood out among others for not only her passion and energy but her preparation for each segment of the process. Addie’s peers speak to the level of competitive toughness of her teams, which shows to me her ability to motivate and prepare for each opponent. Her commitment to the classroom and character-building excites me just as much as I look forward to her bringing that same culture to TCC.”

Lees began her coaching career in 2009 and has served as head coach at two other schools, Kilgore (TX) (2018-2022), and Clarendon (TX) (2014-2015). She coached as an assistant at Texas State University (2015-2017), Howard College (2012-2014), and Eastern New Mexico University (2009-2011).

During Lees’ tenure at Kilgore (2018-2022), she compiled a 65-42 record, coached two NJCAA All-Americans, and her student athletes had a 100% graduation rate. In her first three seasons, 13 of her student athletes were named NJCAA Academic All-Americans, including four recognized with first team honors.

In her final season as head coach, Lees recorded wins against seven nationally-ranked opponents and led her team to the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 14 Tournament. The Lady Rangers were ranked as high as #22 in the NJCAA Division I poll.

Lees recognizes that the Panhandle Conference is one of the toughest in the country but is up for the challenge.

“If you know anything about junior college basketball you know that there’s only one Panhandle (Conference) and you know that the champion or national runner-up is coming from that conference,” said Lees. “We’re all presented with opportunities in our life, and to me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. I’m a competitor. I love the challenge—it’s in my veins and I’m excited to see what unfolds.”

“You have hired one of the most gifted coaches in the nation in all areas,” said Earl Diddle, former Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Howard College (TX). “When we worked together at Howard, she made me better every day. For that, I’ve always been so appreciative of her efforts. Truly a star in the coaching profession at any level.”

During her playing career, Lees found success as a point guard at Plainview High School (TX). At Plainview, Lees was part of back-to-back state championships (2002, 2003) with the girls basketball team, and one finish as state runners-up (2004) in her senior year. Lees played collegiately at Midland College (2004-06), and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (2006-09).

“Tallahassee Community College hit a home run with the hiring of Addie Lees,” said Lindsay Werntz, Associate Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of Denver. Werntz served as an assistant coach at Midland during Lees’ playing career. “The work put in on and off the court to make sure her young ladies are ready to be future leaders is remarkable. Addie is humble and stays eager to grow. With her ability to get her players to play at their highest level, she will bring success to Tallahassee in a short amount of time.”