Tallahassee Community College names Brynn Baca softball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new era for Tallahassee Community College softball has a new leader.

The college announced Wednesday that Brynn Baca will be the program's head softball coach.

Baca takes over the program from Patti Townsend, who stepped down as coach of the TCC softball program after the 2023 season.

Townsend led TCC softball for 20 years.

“We are excited to start this new chapter for TCC softball, and I believe Coach Baca has all of the tools to lead this program and our student-athletes, while competing for championships,” Tallahassee Community College director of athletics Chuck Moore said in a statement provided by TCC athletics.

TCC said prior to taking over the Eagles softball program, Baca served as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin from 2019 to 2023, where she primarily worked with the catchers and infielders, as well as assisting the pitching staff.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Baca said in a statement. “This is an incredibly competitive conference, and I’m looking forward to bringing some hardworking student-athletes to campus and getting started at building our program. The goal is to win championships and get them to the next level.”

Baca also had a coaching stop at Southern Arkansas University as a graduate assistant and played softball at the college level at Lamar University from 2013-17.

During the 2023 season, the TCC Eagles posted a 22-20 overall record.