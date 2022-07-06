Tallahassee Community College names Bryan Henry head baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team announced Wednesday that Bryan Henry will be the program's next head coach.

Henry is the second head baseball coach in program history. He replaces Mike McLeod, who served in the role since the program’s inception in 1990.

“We are excited to have Bryan Henry as part of our TCC family, and lead our baseball program,” said Chuck Moore, TCC Director of Athletics in a statement. “Bryan’s experience at the collegiate level and knowledge of the game is exactly what we were looking for to begin this new chapter.”

“The tradition of TCC Baseball and the program that coach McLeod built is one of excellence,” said Henry. “I am honored and beyond excited that Dr. Murdaugh and Chuck Moore have entrusted me with the opportunity to continue to build on that tradition. I am really looking forward to working with the student-athletes here at TCC. We want to develop them into good baseball players but more importantly great men.”

Henry looks forward to competing in the Panhandle Conference, against some of the toughest teams in the country.

“It was an extremely tough conference as a player and I know it will be the same as a coach,” said Henry in a statement. “The number of players that continue their baseball careers, whether it be professionally or collegiately, out of the Panhandle Conference is second to none. Every team is loaded with talent and it will make for some great competition.”

Henry takes over the TCC baseball program after serving as an assistant baseball coach for the Florida A&M University baseball program, where he managed the program's pitching staff and assisted in recruiting.

While at FAMU, the program won two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in 2015 and 2019.

Henry is a native of Tallahassee and played high school baseball at Florida High School.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2003 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He passed on playing for the Pirates organization to play college baseball at North Florida Community College for one season and at Florida State University for two seasons.

While at FSU, Henry was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

In 2007, he was named ACC Pitcher of the Year.

Henry holds a degree from FSU in physical education.

After his college career Henry was then drafted by the Arizona Diamonbacks in the 12 round of the 2007 MLB draft and played seven seasons of professional baseball.