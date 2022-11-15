Tallahassee Community College men's hoops wins big in home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday night, the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College downed Marion Military Institute 98-54 in their home opener.

The Eagles led by 16 at the half and were led by Addison Patterson who finished with 18.

"I saw some urgency, that was the emphasis the last couple of days is to have some urgency on the defensive end and you know play with energy and effort, defending the rebound and you know offense will take care of itself, as it did as you can see today," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "You know I love where we are at, we're deep, we're talented, we just have got to put it together."

And with the win, the Eagles improved their record to 3-1 on the season.