Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsTCC

Actions

Tallahassee Community College men's hoops wins 17th straight game

TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Photo: University of Florida
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Posted at 11:58 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 23:58:02-05

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team won their 17th straight game Wednesday night, topping defending national champion Northwest Florida State 76-68.

Addison Patterson led the Eagles, who are ranked fifth in the country, with 11 points and five rebounds. Four Eagles scored in double figures to lead them to the win.

The TCC women didn't fair as well, falling 82-56. Both teams return to action Saturday when they host Pensacola State. The women tip at 2:00, with the men's game following.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming