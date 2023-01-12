Tallahassee Community College men's hoops wins 17th straight game

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team won their 17th straight game Wednesday night, topping defending national champion Northwest Florida State 76-68.

Addison Patterson led the Eagles, who are ranked fifth in the country, with 11 points and five rebounds. Four Eagles scored in double figures to lead them to the win.

🔥 EAGLES WIN! 🔥



7⃣6⃣ Tallahassee CC

6⃣8⃣ Northwest Florida



Harrison - 11pts, 4 stls

Cathey - 9pts, 2 ast

Davis - 7pts, 2 ast

Okeke - 6pts, 6 rebs

Ricks - 3pts, 1 reb#TallahasseeTough 🦅 pic.twitter.com/4rNC6W9rBr — Tallahassee CC Men's Basketball (@TCCeaglesMBB) January 12, 2023

The TCC women didn't fair as well, falling 82-56. Both teams return to action Saturday when they host Pensacola State. The women tip at 2:00, with the men's game following.