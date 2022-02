TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Both the Tallahassee Community College men and women's basketball teams were on the road at Pensacola State Wednesday night.

The women fell to the Lady Pirates, but the Eagle men got a big win over the Pirates. With the victory, the Eagles stal in control of their own destiny to make the state tournament. A win Saturday over Gulf Cost would lock in the trip.

The Eagle women tip first at 3:00, with the men's game following.