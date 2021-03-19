Tallahassee Community College men's hoops have eyes on the prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team is one of the best in the country; seventh best to be exact.

The Eagles begin their final round of Conference play this weekend, and a Conference title is still up for grabs. TCC has clinched a spot in the state tournament, and with as loaded as a season as it's been, 22 games in 67 days, they're looking to make it worth it.

"Everything has happened really fast and there's not a lot of time to rest, but there's also not a lot of time to dwell on things that don't go your way," said head coach Zach Settembre. "It feels good to know we always have another game coming up. This group is playing harder than last year's group at this time, to be honest. We have a chance to be special. If we'll commit defensively and consistently I think we have a chance to be really good down the stretch."

The Eagles host Gulf Coast on Saturday for their first of their final four games of the season. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.