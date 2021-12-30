TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College men's basketball wins big over North Florida Prep Wednesday night at home by a final of 89-54.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 23:34:21-05
