Tallahassee Community College men's basketball to conduct national search for new head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College, on Sunday, announced it will be launching a national search for a new head men’s basketball coach to lead its nationally-ranked program riding the wave of back-to-back Panhandle Conference Championships.

The Eagles compiled a 19-3 record during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season and a share of a second straight Panhandle Conference Championship, the school’s first back-to-back titles since 1996 and 1997.

In 2019-20, Tallahassee won its first outright conference championship since 2001 and finished with a record of 27-6, the most wins in a season since 2005-06. The Eagles received an at-large bid to the 2020 NJCAA Tournament, only to see the tournament and season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tallahassee, who finished the 2021 season with a No. 14 national ranking, has been ranked wire-to-wire by the NJCAA each of the last two seasons.

The new head coach will succeed Zach Settembre, who resigned to take an assistant coaching position at Coastal Carolina University.

Settembre recently completed his second full season with the Eagles.

