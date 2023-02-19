Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team tops Pensacola State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team had five players score 10 or more points as the Eagles defeated Pensacola State College 81-57, Saturday inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome on the campus of TCC.

Addison Patterson paced the Eagles in the Panhandle Conference matchup with 17 points, Malachi Davis followed with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

Okechukwu Okeke scored 12 points, while Ja'Quavian Florence and RayQuan Taylor posted 10 points each in the win.

Taylor added seven rebounds, while Isaiah Cathey posted a team high five assists.

Tallahassee Community College (24-4, 7-3 Panhandle Conference), entered the game as the No. 8 ranked team in NJCAA Division I basketball.

The Eagles made 31-of 64 shots (48.4%) compared to the Pirates 38.2% (21-of-55), outscored the Pirates 44-22 in the paint, 14-2 in fastbreak points and 37-9 in bench points.

Pensacola State (10-18, 1-10 PC) was led by Jalen Keago’s 15 points and eight rebounds. Harry Santiago followed with 14 points and Zondrick Garrett scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Pirates.

Up next, TCC travels to Panama City to play conference foe Gulf Coast State Wednesday.