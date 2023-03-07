Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team ready for Region 8 Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The madness of March is upon us, and it's best time of the year to be a college basketball fan. For the Tallahassee Community College men, it's time to play for a state title.

The nationally seventh ranked Eagles open the Region 8 tournament Thursday in Niceville, where they'll face Florida Southwestern. For the Eagles, there's a little disappoint they aren't seeded higher. They received a three seed, but they're still playing, and now they can't wait to go out and show everyone what TCC hoops is all about.

"I tell our guys, you earned this opportunity. You seize the moment and enjoy it, but it's a business trip," he said Monday. "We're going there to win the first game, let's focus on the first, and we'll focus on the second and third. It's a business trip. We're loose and relaxed, they're fun to be around. If you like your team in February and March, you can do some good things."

Thursday's night's opening round game is set for a 4:00 tip in Niceville. If TCC wins, they play in Friday's semifinals.