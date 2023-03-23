Tallahassee Community College men's basketball punches ticket to NJCAA Tournament quarterfinals

HUTCHINSON, KS. (WTXL) — Led by sophomore Malachi Davis' 48 points, the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team punched their ticket to the NJCAA Men's Basketball Championship's quarterfinals with the 94 to 93 overtime win over Salt Lake Community College.

Davis hit a three pointer with just over three seconds to play in overtime to tie the game. He was fouled on the shot and hit the free throw for the four point play to seal up the win for the Eagles.

"Every time I was shooting the rim just kept getting bigger and bigger," he said. "My guys were trusting in me and I'm grateful for pulling out the win."

"We came here to win. We didn't come out here and spend all this money to participate and just go home," said head coach Rick Cabrera, who announced after the game that after this season ends, he is taking a job The goal is to win and we won our Panhandle Championship. We got 30 wins today, so why not win a national championship."

Tallahassee faces Dodge City Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tip-off is at 7:00.