Tallahassee Community College men's basketball hosts summer camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's camp week at Tallahassee Community College. The Eagle men's basketball team hosted their first summer camp under head coach Rick Cabrera, a chance for kids to learn the game from coach and his players.

He said to see the growth of the kids, and the connection between those kids and his players is what it's all about.

"Community relations are very important to me and we want these kids to come back," he said. "They'll get in here for free to support our guys. One day, these kids want to be our guys so it's good to see them in that light now."

This is the only TCC hoops camp of the summer, but coach promises they'll be back next year. To find out more about Tallahassee Community College men's basketball, click here.

