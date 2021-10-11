Tallahassee Community College men's basketball hosts showcase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Men’s basketball team returned to the Eagledome Sunday afternoon for an preseason showcase. And it marked the first time fans got to see new head coach Rick Cabrera on the sidelines. It was a day filled with some nerves but overall Cabrera is happy to see his team play at such a high level early on.

“It feels great. Everybody was a little nervous including myself, it’s normal. But it was an excitement of nerves," Cabrera told ABC 27. "The guys finally got that first game out of the way playing against someone else. And they played well. They defended and rebounded and that’s all I asked them to do.”