Tallahassee Community College men's basketball gears up for late season playoff push

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s now or never for the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team. The Eagles play their final two games of the regular season this week with control of their own destiny for the state tournament coming up in March. Head coach Rick Cabrera says that despite the ups and downs of the season, this is the situation his team wants to be in.

“Our guys are relaxed. The piano was on their backs for a little while and it’s finally off. We don't know what the future holds," Cabrera told ABC 27. "But like I said earlier if we just prepare the right way and have the right frame of mind and we’ll be OK.”

“We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. Just listen to coach. At the same time we just have to stay locked in like how we all came to be one," adds guard Christain Hampton."

TCC hits the road for a 8:30 est. tip off against Pensacola State on Wednesday.