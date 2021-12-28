Tallahassee Community College men's basketball finding success in non-conference schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There’s simply no denying that the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team plays in one of, if not the most talented conference in all of NJCAA basketball. The Panhandle isn’t a conference where teams can afford to have an off night on the court.

So first year head coach Rick Cabrera made sure that his team would have to battle through a tough non-conference schedule to prepare them for the gauntlet that awaits them in January. But in doing so the Eagles have found a lot of success, boasting a 13-3 overall record and riding an eight-game win streak. More importantly, Cabrera and his guys are taking away valuable lessons that will set up long term success down the road.

“It’s going to prepare us for January 4th all the way through February 19th and then some. Just to understand the importance of valuing every possession and every mistake and turnover," Cabrera told ABC 27.

“It’s pretty important for us just so that we can really find who we are as a team," added sophomore guard Kaleb Wallace. "What five players are the best to see how the rotation will be. But I think coach Cabrera has done a good job getting us ready for conference.”

The Eagles host North Florida Prep on Wednesday at the Eagledome. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.