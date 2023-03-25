Tallahassee Community College men's basketball falls in national semifinals

HUTCHINSON, KS. (WTXL) — 2006 was the last time the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team played for a national title. The Eagles could play for another one with a win Friday night in the semifinals of the NJCAA Men's Basketball Championship, but they had to get by one-seed John A. Logan first.

Addison Patterson made his return after a three game suspension, and he made his presence known, dropping 26 points.

It wasn't enough, as the Eagles fall 94-89, a loss that ends their season.

"It's a hard fought game," said head coach Rick Cabrera, who is leaving TCC after two years for a job at Northwestern State. "I appreciate their effort, I appreciate them allowing me to coach them, I appreciate them allowing Addison to be back in the family. We finished our last game as a full family. I'm proud of them."

The Eagles finish the year 31-6.