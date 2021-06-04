Tallahassee Community College men's basketball excited to welcome Rick Cabrera

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's time to welcome in a new face to Tallahassee. Rick Cabrera was introduced Friday afternoon as the new head coach of the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team.

Cabrera comes from Arkansas State where he was an assistant coach for the Red Wolves men’s basketball program. However, this isn’t the first time Rick has coached at the junior college level. In fact, Cabrera was once a finalist for the head coaching vacancy at TCC back in 2015. Things didn’t work out then but six years later, he now has his opportunity to build on the success of the Eagles program. One that is rooted in the deep talent pool of the Panhandle Conference.

“I’m going to run a program of high character young men. Talented, that hav integrity that’s going to represent the name on the front and the name on the back," said Cabrera. "The winning and the basketball part will take care of itself with these young men who are going to work hard in the classroom and on the court.”