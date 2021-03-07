Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsTCC

Actions

Tallahassee Community College men's basketball escapes upset with win over Gulf Coast State

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: University of Florida
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 22:25:49-05

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College opened the second half of its Panhandle Conference schedule with a 70-61 win at Gulf Coast State College on Saturday.

Tallahassee improved to 13-2 overall with the victory. More importantly, the Region 8 No. 1/NJCAA No. 9 Eagles are 7-2 in PC play, which sets up a battle for first place with Chipola College when the teams play on Tuesday evening at the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.

In the teams’ last meeting two weeks ago, Tallahassee administered a 40-point blowout. On Saturday, the Commodores looked every bit the part of a team ranked in the NJCAA top ten to start the season.

With 7:13 left in the game, Tallahassee found itself clinging to a 52-51 lead. After a Gulf Coast State free throw tied the game, the Eagles’ defense delivered in a big way, forcing three consecutive turnovers.

The result: a slam dunk by Jeremiah Kendall and a three-pointer from Shawn Walker to give Tallahassee a 57-52 lead at the 5:37 mark.

Later, another steal and slam by Kendall pushed the lead to eight with 1:30 remaining, all but sealing the victory.

Kendall finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Walker had 11 points.

Tallahassee found itself in an early 11-5 hole before rattling off 13 unanswered points. A three by El Ellis finished the run and gave the Eagles an 18-11 lead.

Tallahassee lead 31-26 at the half.

Ellis finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project