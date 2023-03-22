Tallahassee Community College men's basketball coach to take job at Northwestern State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Men's Basketball Championship on Wednesday, and as the Eagles look to close out their season strong, it'll be the last at TCC for head coach Rick Cabrera, who confirmed with ABC 27 that he is leaving at the end of the season for a job at Northwestern State.

"All of us have goals in life, but my goal right now is my team," he said after Wednesday's overtime win over Salt Lake Community College. "A lot of people thought today was going to be a distraction because of my situation, but it wasn't a distraction. It motivated these guys, and it motivated me."

Cabrera secured the 150th win of his head coaching career on Monday when the Eagles beat Trinidad State. Cabrera and the Eagles face Dodge City Thursday at 7:00. A win puts them in Friday's semifinals.