Photo: University of Florida

Posted at 12:13 AM, Jan 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Tallahassee Community College ladies fell 86-43 to 16th ranked Chipola on Wednesday night. The Tallahassee men forced overtime with 11th ranked Chipola, falling 63 to 59.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.