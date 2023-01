TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite Addison Patterson's 34 points, the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team couldn't recover from 13-point halftime deficit, falling to Northwest Florida State Wednesday night 69-67. The loss is the Eagles first in Panhandle Conference play this season.

The Eagle women also lost to the Raiders Wednesday 94 to 69. Both teams return to action next Wednesday at Pensacola State.