Tallahassee Community College men tops Florida SouthWestern, advance to Region 8 tournament semifinal round

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team defeated No. 6 seed Florida SouthWestern State College 75-69 Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII men's basketball tournament at Northwest Florida State College.

TCC, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, was led by Malachi Davis who scored 23 points with five rebounds, and six assists.

Addison Patterson followed with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Damoni Harrison had 15 points has he made three shots from behind the 3-point line.

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” said TCC head coach Rick Cabrera said in a statement provided by Tallahassee Community College athletics. “We weren’t happy with where we were seeded in this tournament, but at the end of the day we can’t control that. We can only control how we play, and tonight we did enough to advance in this tournament.”

Florida SouthWestern State falls to 20-9 on the season.

Up next, the Eagles (27-4), play No. 7 seed Eastern Florida State (22-9) on Thursday with tip off set for 7 p.m. eastern time.