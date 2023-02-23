Tallahassee Community College men top Gulf Coast, will play for Panhandle Conference title on Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team beat Gulf Coast State College on Wednesday, and will now play for the Panhandle Conference Championship Saturday against Chipola.

It got a little chaotic on the coast tonight. Eagles win and will play for a Panhandle Conference Championship this Saturday at home against Chipola! 🔥🦅 #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/qnnwc0ufnn — Tallahassee CC Athletics (@TCCeagles) February 23, 2023

Led by Malachi Davis' 32 points, the Eagles won 111 to 85. Addison Patterson added 28 points, while Tom Mark had 18. Saturday's game against the Indians is set for a 4:00 tip-off at the Eagledome.

The Tallahassee women lost to Gulf Coast Wednesday night 109-47.