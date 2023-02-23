Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsTCC

Actions

Tallahassee Community College men top Gulf Coast, will play for Panhandle Conference title on Saturday

TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Photo: University of Florida
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Posted at 12:02 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 00:02:53-05

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team beat Gulf Coast State College on Wednesday, and will now play for the Panhandle Conference Championship Saturday against Chipola.

Led by Malachi Davis' 32 points, the Eagles won 111 to 85. Addison Patterson added 28 points, while Tom Mark had 18. Saturday's game against the Indians is set for a 4:00 tip-off at the Eagledome.

The Tallahassee women lost to Gulf Coast Wednesday night 109-47.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming