Tallahassee Community College men to play for share of Panhandle Conference crown in season finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team is the 11th best junior college hoops team in the country, and they close out the regular season on Saturday. With a win over third ranked Chipola, the Eagles can clinch a share of the Panhandle Conference title.

Round three with the Indians is the rubber match, and it's sophomore day with title implications are on the line. The Eagles have a big one this weekend, but head coach Rick Cabrera said his guys know that, and they're staying level headed just like they have all season.

"I want them to play hard, play with intensity, play comfortable," he said Thursday. "As a head coach, I do my very best to not talk about wins and losses with them. It's a must win, or we have to win this one, I just try to tell them hey if you play the right way, you do the right things, the winning will take care of itself."

The women kick off the day at 2:00, and the men's game follows.