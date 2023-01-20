Tallahassee Community College men stay perfect in Panhandle Conference play with win over Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTXL) — The 19-1 Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team returned to Panhandle play Wednesday night. The Eagles, who are ranked 5th in the country, traveled to Panama City to take on Gulf Coast and walked away with a win, beating the Commodores 93-82.

The Eagle women opened up the night, falling to Gulf Coast 96 to 53. Both teams host Chipola on Saturday. The women play at two, while the men's game follows. That game is poised to be a good one, as Chipola is ranked number one in the country.