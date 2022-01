PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — Panhandle Conference play rolls on for the Tallahassee Community College basketball programs. The women's game against Pensacola State was canceled Wednesday night, but the men played, winning 52-51 to improve to 1-2 in conference action.

Jack Doumbia led the Eagles with 14 points, while Dericko Williams pitched in 12 in the win.

Both teams return to action Saturday when they host Gulf Coast. The women tip at 3:00, while the men's game follows.