Tallahassee Community College looks to wake up the bats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is out to a tough start to conference season. They're 1-4 in Panhandle Conference play. Head coach Mike McLeod notes it's not the Eagles pitching, or their defense. It's their bats that's causing the lack of success. He said he likes this team, but things have to start turning in their favor if they want to be successful.

"Baseball's a fickle animal and I know at anytime it can turn. I've been doing this long enough to know," he said Wednesady. "I haven't been through something quite like this with a good ball club and I really think this is a good ball club. I'm hoping the baseball Gods will smile down on us and say you've suffered enough! Now it's time to go."

TCC travels to Gulf Coast Thursday for game two of a four game series.