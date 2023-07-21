Tallahassee Community College introduces Brynn Baca as head softball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday was a big day at Tallahassee Community College, as a new era for the Eagle softball team has officially begun when Brynn Baca was formally introduced as their new head coach.

"I said in my interview nothing that comes easy is worth it," said Baca. "It's definitely going to be hard, and I love pressure."

Baca was hired last month. On Thursday, the TCC community got to meet her. She's spent the past four seasons as Stephen F. Austin, and the TCC job is her first as a head coach. Her big job right now? Rounding out this recruiting class. Right now, she has six girls, but with everything the program is working with, she said she has no doubt this program will be just fine.

"We have something special here and we have top notch JUCO facilities," she said Thursday. "It's just unbelievable. I walked into this place and I hadn't seen anything like it. We have new sports performance area, the softball field's incredible, so I think we're going to be able to get that before fall season."

Baca said she still has some work to do recruiting. Her goal is to have about a dozen athletes on campus by the first day of school.

