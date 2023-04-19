Tallahassee Community College head softball coach Patti Townsend honored before final home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For nearly three decades, Patti Townsend has been a steady presence at Tallahassee Community College, for the last twenty as the Eagles head coach. Tuesday, coach was in the dugout for her final home game, as she's stepping down at the end of this season. Lots of wins and a lot of losses in those two decades, but her impact on this program goes well beyond the softball diamond.

"Thank you for everything, it has been a joy," said coach Townsend during Tuesday afternoon's ceremony.

Twenty years. A state title. Three Gulf District championships. Over 500 career wins. Guiding her athletes through life is one thing Tallahassee Community College Townsend will remember the most as she steps away after twenty years.

"The wins and losses have never been a huge focus for me," she said. "It's been about the people, the culture and creating this bond and developing people and young women."

TCC head softball coach Patti Townsend honored before final home game

Hired in 2003, coach helped develop this program into what it is today.

"She continued what I feel like we started together," said Maria Mendoza, who hired coach Townsend on as an assistant. "It's a testament to what she has done for the people."

"Half of my life has been here," said Townsend. "The impact that I've been able to put on people has been overwhelming for me, because I never realized it was so strong. I love TCC. It's been in my heart for the last 20-some years. It was an amazing day to hear all the amazing things people said about me."

Twenty-plus years worth of things, and changing lives.