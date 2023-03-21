Tallahassee Community College focused on what's ahead at NJCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One win down, four to go for the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team. The Eagles inched closer to an NJCAA national title with a 78-75 win over Trinidad State Monday night, a win they trailed in at halftime, and one where they did not take the lead until there was less than thirty seconds on the clock.

For head coach Rick Cabrera, it's not surprising given the adversity this team's faced this season. In March, you just have to find a way to win, and the Eagles did.

"This is for all the other good coaches that came before me," said Cabrera. "This program was a powerhouse before I got here, this program has been to Hutch many more times before I got here, so this is for them, this is for the college, and this is for the current guys and staff that we have now. Also, this is most importantly for the city. The city supported us like we've never been supported that I can remember in a long time. The city deserve it, our players deserve it, and I'm just so happy in the direction we're going."

Monday's win was also coach Cabrera's 150th of his career. Salt Lake Community College is the Eagles' second round match-up. Tip-off is at 3:00 on Wednesday.