Tallahassee Community College closes out non-conference slate with win over Florida Coastal Prep

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team, who's ranked sixth in the country, topped Florida Coastal Prep 129-59 Thursday night to close out non-conference play. The Eagles head into Panhandle Conference play on a sixteen game win streak.

Malachi Davis led all scorers with 25 points, one of seven Eagles in double figures in the win.

The Eagles travel to defending national champion Northwest Florida State Wednesday January 11th to open Panhandle play. Tip-off in set for 8:30/ET in Niceville.

