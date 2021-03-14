Tallahassee Community College baseball walks-off in game two to split with Chipola

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Orlando Adams beat a throw at the plate to score the winning run in Tallahassee Community College’s 4-3, eight-inning victory against Chipola College in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at Eagle Field.

Chipola picked up a 2-1 win in the opener and took the weeklong series, three games to one.

After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles went right back to work in the bottom of the eighth.

Adams led off the inning with a single and moved into scoring position on Trent Jeffcoat’s sac-bunt. Following an intentional walk to Andrew Fernandez, Spencer Hanson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

After running the count full, Jeissy De La Cruz’ grounder was cut off by a diving Jozsef Rohrbacher at short, but his throw home couldn’t beat Adams, who scored from third.

Andrew Crumbley (2-0) worked a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

After spotting the Indians a run, Tallahassee answered in its first at-bat on Spencer Hanson’s two-run homer.

Hanson beat out an infield single to start the third and later scored on Jacob Estes’ single to increase the Eagles’ lead to 3-1.

Chipola tied the game with two runs in the fourth.

Hanson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in game two.

In game one, Tallahassee left 11 men on base, including two in each of the last three innings.

Down 2-0, the Eagles got on the board in the fifth. Adams beat out an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error then scored on Jeffcoat’s single. Tallahassee eventually had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with just one out but consecutive strikeouts ended the inning.

The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of a pair of sixth-inning walks then had the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the seventh.

Jude Ard (1-2) was charged with the loss for Tallahassee.

Tallahassee will open a four-game series with Gulf Coast State College on Tuesday evening in Panama City. First pitch is at 6 p.m. eastern.

