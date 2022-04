Photo: University of Florida

Posted at 10:20 PM, Apr 18, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Tallahassee Community College baseball team handed Gulf Coast State College a 12-3 loss Monday night in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.