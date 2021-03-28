Tallahassee Community College baseball swept in doubleheader by Northwest Florida College

NICEVILLE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Reagan Buford’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth gave Northwest Florida State College a 3-2 walk-off win in game two of Saturday’s baseball doubleheader against Tallahassee Community College.

The Raiders took game one, 9-4.

Tallahassee spotted Northwest Florida State a 2-0 lead before tying the game with runs in the fourth and fifth.

Bryson Kirksey’s fourth-inning double scored Jeissy De La Cruz to get the Eagles on the board. Andrew Fernandez’ solo homer tied the game an inning later.

Dylan Faulkner (1-1) was charged with the loss.

In game one, the Raiders erased a 4-3 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the sixth against Carlos Rodriguez (0-1), who took the loss.

Jacob Estes started and scattered seven hits and three runs over five innings. He was in position for the win after the Eagles erased a 3-0 deficit with four runs of their own in the top of the sixth.

Kirksey and Dilan Lawson opened the inning with back-to-back doubles to get the Eagles on the board. After a ground out moved Lawson to third, he scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the Raiders’ lead to one.

Fernandez singled home Orlando Adams to tie the game and another fielder’s choice plated Trent Jeffcoat to put the Eagles in front, 4-3.

Kirksey and Lawson had two hits each for Tallahassee (11-20, 2-8).

The same two teams will play another doubleheader on Sunday, this time at Eagle Field. Game one will begin at 1 p.m.

