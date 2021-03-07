Tallahassee Community College baseball splits twin-bill with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON, Ga. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s baseball team split a doubleheader at Abraham Baldwin (Ga.) Agricultural College on Saturday, winning 1-0 in game one before dropping the second game, 4-2.

Tallahassee will carry a 9-12 record into Tuesday’s Panhandle Conference opener at Chipola College (6 p.m. eastern).

Game one was a pitchers’ duel, as both teams managed just four hits. Dilan Lawson’s solo homer in the top of the fourth broke the scoreless tie and provided all the run support Jude Ard and a pair of relievers would need.

Ard (1-1) started and went 5.1 innings before Jacob Estes came on to record the final two outs of the sixth.

Carlos Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh to notch his third save.

In game two, ABAC erased an early deficit and won 4-2.

Three of Tallahassee’s six hits came in its first at-bat, which yielded a 2-0 lead.

Singles by Trent Jeffcoat and Jeissy De La Cruz put runners on the corners with one out. The pair then successfully executed a double steal, with Jeffcoat scoring to put the Eagles in front.

Two batters later, Estes singled home De La Cruz for a two-run lead.

ABAC got one run back in the second then scored three in the third to go in front.

Matt Cooper (0-1) was tagged with the loss. He started, went three innings and was charged with all four ABAC runs.

Patrick Libby, Andrew Crumbley and Matt Boynton limited the Stallions to just one hit over the final three innings.

Jeffcoat and Estes each went 2-for-3 in game two.

Tuesday’s game at Chipola will begin at 6 p.m.

