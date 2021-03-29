Tallahassee Community College baseball splits Sunday doubleheader with Northwest Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College and Northwest Florida State College split a pair of 7-6 baseball games on Sunday.

Tallahassee took game one in walk-off fashion while the Raiders gained the split and took the four-game weekend series with a game two victory.

In the opener, the Raiders scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh only to watch Tallahassee push across two in the bottom half to win it.

A two-out walk to Josh Gray kept the inning alive for the Eagles, and pinch runner Trey Bacon advanced to third when Bryson Kirksey doubled to the left field corner.

Nick Niewulis was called on to pinch hit and he delivered, taking Christian Mracna’s pitch the opposite way past third baseman Trace Willhoite to score both Bacon and Kirksey.

Tallahassee scored three runs in the second to jump in front. With one run already in, Jacob Estes’ single to right plated Connor Rakow and Brendan Power.

Powered by two home runs, the Raiders scored four runs in the fourth to knock out starter Jude Ard and grab a 4-3 lead.

The Eagles tied the game in the fifth on Kirksey’s RBI-double then the teams traded runs in the sixth, Tallahassee scoring on Trent Jeffcoat’s double to center.

Albert Padron (1-0) earned the victory for Tallahassee.

Kirksey went 3-for-4.

In game two, the Raiders broke a 6-all tie in the fifth and John Michael Gillis protected the lead with three scoreless innings in relief.

In another back-and-forth affair, Tallahassee scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings to erase deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 6-4.

Jeffcoat went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Gray was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Tallahassee will open a four-game series against Pensacola State College on Tuesday at Eagle Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

