Tallahassee Community College baseball splits doubleheader with extra-innings win

PENSACOLA, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Jeissy De La Cruz’ eighth inning sac-fly scored Jacob Estes with the go-ahead run and Tallahassee Community College beat Pensacola State College, 5-4, in game two of Saturday’s Panhandle Conference baseball doubleheader.

Pensacola State shut out the Eagles, 9-0, in game one.

After the Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings in game two, Tallahassee answered.

Estes reached on an error to start the inning, and Brendan Power walked to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. With one out, De La Cruz hit a fly ball to left and it was deep enough to plate Estes with what proved to be the winning run.

Dylan Faulkner (2-1) missed out on a save opportunity when the Pirates rallied in the seventh but earned the win with three innings of one-hit relief. He and starter Jude Ard struck out five each.

Tallahassee gave Ard a 3-0 lead in its first at-bat.

Dilan Lawson’s RBI-single scored Trent Jeffcoat with the first run. Estes’ ground out to short brought home Andrew Fernandez, and Nick Niewulis’ single scored Lawson.

The Pirates scored the game’s next two runs then, clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Eagles added to their lead in the seventh when De La Cruz scored on an error.

Tallahassee needed the run, as a two-out error of its own in the bottom of the seventh allowed two runners to score and send the game to extra innings tied at 4-4.

The Eagles had just five hits in game two – Lawson, Niewulis and De La Cruz each had a hit and an RBI.

After no-hitting the Eagles on Thursday, the Pirates sent Konner Copeland to the mound in game one. He promptly held Tallahassee hitless until Niewulis led off the third with a single – the Eagles’ first hit since an Orlando Adams single in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game, a stretch of 13.1 innings.

Tallahassee only had three baserunners total – Jeffcoat was hit by a pitch and Adams walked.

The Pirates scored in each of the first four innings. A four-run fourth blew the game open and gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Estes (1-4) took the loss for Tallahassee.

SCHEDULE UPDATE:

Monday’s scheduled doubleheader against the Thomas (Ga.) University JV will now be played at Eagle Field. Game one begins at 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s home doubleheader against TNXL Academy has been moved to Thursday, April 8 with a 3 p.m. first pitch.

Tallahassee and TNXL have added a single game to the schedule, which will be played Wednesday, April 7 beginning at 4 p.m.

