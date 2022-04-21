Tallahassee Community College baseball, softball falls at Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTXL) — Both the Tallahasse Community College baseball and softball teams were on the road at Gulf Coast Wednesday. The Eagle baseball team, fell 8-2 to Gulf Coast splitting their final series with the Commodores.

TCC returns to action Friday when they travel to Northwest Florida State College.

The Eagle softball team lost game one to Gulf Coast 3-2 in ten innings, and fell 5-1 to the Commodores in game two. The Eagles host Pensacola State Friday in a double header. Game one is at 4:00.