Watch
SportsCollege SportsTCC

Actions

Tallahassee Community College baseball, softball falls at Gulf Coast

TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Photo: University of Florida
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
TCC Tallahassee Eagles logo
Posted at 12:44 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 00:44:05-04

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTXL) — Both the Tallahasse Community College baseball and softball teams were on the road at Gulf Coast Wednesday. The Eagle baseball team, fell 8-2 to Gulf Coast splitting their final series with the Commodores.

TCC returns to action Friday when they travel to Northwest Florida State College.

The Eagle softball team lost game one to Gulf Coast 3-2 in ten innings, and fell 5-1 to the Commodores in game two. The Eagles host Pensacola State Friday in a double header. Game one is at 4:00.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming