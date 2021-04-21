Tallahassee Community College baseball slips past Gulf Coast State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TCC ATHLETICS) — Tallahassee Community College’s baseball team jumped out to leads of 4-0 and 6-1 before hanging on for a 6-5 win at Gulf Coast State College on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles did all of their scoring in the first two innings. Andrew Fernandez’ three-run homer put Tallahassee on the board, and the Eagles added another run to stake starter Dilan Lawson to a quick 4-0 lead.

The Commodores got one run back then Tallahassee went to work again.

Stan King singled home Bryson Kirksey then scored on Spencer Hanson’s RBI-hit to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead.

The Commodores scored four runs in the third to chase Lawson, pull within 6-5 – and finish the scoring for the game.

Matt Boynton, Tanner Martin and Carlos Rodriguez combined to limit the Commodores to just three hits over six scoreless innings to preserve the win. They didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10.

Martin (4-1) pitched 2.2 innings with five strikeouts to earn the victory.

Rodriguez recorded the final six outs, including four strikeouts, to notch his fifth save.

Offensively, Hanson went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Fernandez was 1-for-4 with three RBI. Nick Niewulis went 2-for-4.

Tallahassee will hit the road again Wednesday with a 6 p.m. first pitch at Pensacola State College.

