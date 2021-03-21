Tallahassee Community College baseball shuts-out Gulf Coast State College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tanner Martin and Carlos Rodriguez combined to pitch a three-hit shutout in Tallahassee Community College’s 10-0, game two victory over Gulf Coast State College on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Field.

Gulf Coast State picked up a 5-0 victory in game one and took the four-game series, three games to one. Tallahassee is now 11-18 overall, 2-6 in Panhandle Conference play.

Tallahassee managed just four hits in the game one loss and had only one in the first two innings of game two. All that changed in the third inning.

A one-out walk to Orlando Adams and consecutive bunt singles by Trent Jeffcoat and Andrew Fernandez ignited a six-run outburst. Adams advanced to third on an error when Jeffcoat bunted his way on; he scored on Fernandez’ hit.

Jacob Estes’ base-loaded single scored Jeffcoat for the second run, and Jeissy De La Cruz’ hit brought home Fernandez and Spencer Hanson. Bryson Kirksey’s two-out double scored Estes and De La Cruz to put the Eagles in front, 6-0.

Martin (2-1) allowed two hits over the first three innings. Rodriguez inherited the 6-0 lead and held the Commodores to just one hit over the final three frames for the save.

Tallahassee ended the game with four runs in the sixth.

Estes was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. De La Cruz drove in three runs.

In the opener, Gulf Coast State scored three runs in the third and added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth in the 5-0 win.

Estes (1-3) took the loss but allowed only four hits and struck out eight in 4.2 innings.

Hanson and Jeffcoat had two hits each for Tallahassee.

Schedule Update

Tuesday and Thursday’s games against Northwest Florida State College, both scheduled to be played at Eagle Field, have been postponed. A make-up date has not been announced.

The teams are currently slated to play a doubleheader in Niceville next Saturday.

