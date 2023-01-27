Tallahassee Community College baseball set to open new era under Bryan Henry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College head baseball coach Bryan Henry will make his head coaching debut Sunday when the Eagles open the season against South Georgia State.

Henry took over this program after long time head coach Mike McLeod retired at the end of last season, and the Eagles, as always, have a lot of talent heading into this year.

"Coach McLeod is a Hall of Fame coach and the guys were lining up to play for them," he said. "He left the cupboard pretty full, and I'm trying not to mess it up!"

Henry said their roster is deep. They're excited, and he's excited, to take the field as their new head coach.

"Hopefully with these guys and this group, I told them I don't want to have to do much," he said. "I want to be able to just roll out there and play. If we can prepare well in practice and be ready for anything the game has, they'll be ready and they can just go out and play."

Sunday's match-up is a double-header. First pitch for game one is at 2 p.m.