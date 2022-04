TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team picked up a pivotal win over Northwest Florida State College Saturday afternoon. The 6-1 win propels the Eagles to a full game lead over the Raiders in the Panhandle Conference standings.

TCC clinches a playoff berth with a win Monday at Pensacola State College along with a win by top-seeded Chipola that same day.