Tallahassee Community College baseball opens Panhandle play with a win, softball splits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team opened Panhandle Conference play Tuesday in a big way, an 8-3 win over Chipola.

The Eagles had ten hits, including two home runs, in the win. Ethan Firoved picked up the win, striking out eight in six innings of work. Game two of the four game series is set for Thursday when TCC hosts the Indians at 5:00.

TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SOFTBALL

The Lady Eagles split with Santa Fe on Tuesday, winning game one 4-3, while dropping game two 6-0. They return to action Friday when they host Parkland College in a doubleheader.