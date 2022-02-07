Watch
Tallahassee Community College baseball makes clean sweep of Hillsborough C.C.

Eagles start season 5-0
Posted at 8:17 PM, Feb 06, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against Hillsborough Community College 5-2, 8-5. The two wins puts the Eagles overall record at 5-0 through the first week of their season.

“We finally told them that they kept popping the ball up and making untimely strikeouts. And we told them keep your head down and shorten up your swing. Let’s put some good swings and see what happens," said Tallahassee head baseball coach Mike McLeod after their game two win. "Then we got a couple baserunners and all of a sudden we put the game away. We’re 5-0 and hadn’t had that explosive inning like we had and it’s good to see.”

