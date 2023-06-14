Tallahassee Community College baseball hosts 6th Tool Baseball Camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "The sixth tool, what the camp is based about is being a good teammate," said AJ Henry, who's a camper at Tallahassee Community College's 6th Tool Camp. "Baseball's a hard game. You're not going to get it right every time, you're going to fail. That's what this camp is mostly about."

Dozens of young campers learned those lessons this week, as Eagle head baseball coach Bryan Henry held the camp, where kids learned skills of the game and you heard him, how to be a good teammate, from the Eagles themselves.

Henry took over TCC from longtime head coach Mike McLeod last year, whose camps ran for years in the Capital City. Henry, was once a camper in them himself, and to continue to give back and get people excited about Eagle baseball is something he's happy to do.

"That's the plan is to get people out here at games and admission is free, and they know a player, so they have reason to come," he said. "That's what we want. The end goal is to get people excited about TCC and get out here to support us."

"It's pretty awesome with having college players in our midst because not a lot of kids get to do that," added camper Ethan Sapiera.

For more information on this week's camp, as well as future camps, click here.